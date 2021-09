GRUNDY CENTER- Among military veterans, Sam Martens’ story is one of a kind. He served in two separate branches and two separate wars over 30 years apart, and he was recently honored with a Quilt of Valor from his neighbor, Darrel Shuey, and his quilting partner Connie Jeske during a presentation at the Natural Grind on August 6 with family members in attendance.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!