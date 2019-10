ACKLEY- At AGWSR this year, there are a total of five candidates running for the school board. Two of them, district two incumbent Matt Rose and at-large incumbent Chris Sailer, are uncontested, and in district one, incumbent Steve Bartling and newcomers Tim Diamond and Pat Hurt are competing for two seats. The Grundy Register reached out to the candidates about their backgrounds and why they’re running for school board, and their responses are included below. At press time, Hurt and Bartling had not responded.

Gary Bartling