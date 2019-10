CONRAD- The 2019 race for the school board at BCLUW looks to be an interesting one, as a total of six candidates—incumbents Brian Feldpausch, Todd Pekarek and Adam Probasco and newcomers Mindy Ashton, Megan Cross and BJ Hoffman—are vying for four seats. The Grundy Register reached out to each candidate with a questionnaire about their backgrounds and goals if they are elected to the board, and their responses are printed below.

Mindy Ashton