GRUNDY COUNTY- Two first-time supervisor candidates are facing off on the ballot in district three, which includes Dike, Stout and surrounding areas, in the race to replace longtime Republican incumbent Chuck Bakker, who announced this spring that he would not seek re-election in 2020. Democrat Nick Cleveland is a current Dike city councilman, while Republican Vic Vandehaar, who is now retired, is best known as the former general manager of the Dike-New Hartford Cooperative. Both candidates responded to The Grundy Register’s questionnaire, and their answers are printed below.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!