GRUNDY COUNTY- The 2020 race for Grundy County Sheriff pits the current chief deputy and 24-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Republican Kirk Dolleslager of Wellsburg, against newcomer Michael Lang of Grundy Center, a Democrat who works in construction for Boulder Contracting. Both candidates responded to The Grundy Register’s candidate questionnaire, and their answers are printed below in alphabetical order by last name.

Grundy Register: What is your personal, professional and law enforcement background?