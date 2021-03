A nicer evening to Celebrate Agriculture and bring together the farming community could not have been asked for than this last Friday, March 19, at Timber's Edge Event Center. This was the place to be to kick off National Ag Week and promote the vitality of and opportunities within the ag economy. The Grundy County Farm Bureau shined bright as a diamond, pulling out all the stops this year to pay tribute to farmers, producers, and ranchers.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!