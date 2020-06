GRUNDY CENTER- When Julie Johnson first opened her counseling service in Grundy Center almost six years ago, she rented an office in the back of the Manly Drug Store, and she always saw it as more of a side-street business in the long term. Mental health, after all, just wasn’t something that people talked about.

These days, however, the conversation has changed: it’s become a high priority at both the state and national levels, and a perfect opportunity to move Heart and Solutions into the old Markit building on G Avenue was just too good to pass up.