GLADBROOK- On Monday afternoon, a fire broke out at the Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Gladbrook after attempts to extricate an animal from the premises went sour. The fire departments of Green Mountain, Gladbrook, Toledo, Garwin, Conrad, Beaman, Le Grand, Albion, Liscomb and Clemons were all present helping to beat back the inferno, and because of their efforts there were no serious injuries reported.

