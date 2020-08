NEW HARTFORD- On Wednesday, two brave New Hartford boys received recognition for acts of Civic Heroism. Bryce Bass and Charlie Ballhagen administered life-saving assistance to driver Larry Bass after the New Hartford man rolled his Polaris four-wheeler into a ditch last week. The two children were awarded plaques for their deeds in front of New Hartford City Hall while a large group of residents gathered in support.

