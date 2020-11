COLUMBIA, MO.- Kent Ford knows that memoirs about childhood trauma, unspeakable adversity and eventual fame and fortune often make the biggest splash, but he decided to write his own anyway.

“I have to admit, I don’t know how compelling it is,” he said in a recent interview with The Grundy Register. “(But) the stories that I put in the book seem to entertain family members, and they always liked hearing them. My son mentioned time ‘Dad, you need to write those stories down,’ and I had already been thinking about doing that.”