HOLLAND- Throughout its existence, the Western Outreach Center just south of the Highway 14/Highway 20 intersection has been touted as a model of cooperation between rural school districts and a next level tool for students preparing themselves to enter college and the workforce.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!