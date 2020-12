GRUNDY CENTER- Rick Penning’s career as a lawman may be winding down after 38 years as sheriff of Grundy County, but he recently received special recognition as a “Patriotic Employer” thanks to a deputy who’s an active duty service member.

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, known as ESGR, presents the awards each year, and Deputy Andrew Stanley, who has served in the Army for the last nine years, nominated Penning for always accommodating the unique challenges that his schedule creates.