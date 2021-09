MORRISON- Depending on your definition of when summer ends, it’s either winding down or already over, but there’s still another festival in Grundy County this weekend for historical enthusiasts to enjoy.

The Pioneer Craft Fair return on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. after a year off due to COVID-19 in the area around the Heritage Center museum and grounds in Morrison. Grundy County Conservation Board Secretary Kathy Buseman told The Grundy Register that the board is excited to be hosting the event once again.