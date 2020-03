CONRAD- A suggestion that the committee behind Conrad’s annual summer festival may move its beer garden and stage to a new location separate from the only downtown bar drew strong reactions during last Thursday night’s regular city council meeting.

Citing a downturn in donations in recent years and the possibility of drawing in more revenue, Black Dirt Days Committee Chair Ann Rogers presented the ideas of moving the stage to the other side of Main Street or even off of Main Street onto an adjoining road and separate from RJ’s Lounge.