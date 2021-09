IOWA FALLS- The crazy, almost too good to be true story of a pair of German immigrants living in Wellsburg who came to be involved in a Hollywood short film about World War II got a little crazier last Wednesday night. The production team traveled all the way to north central Iowa to shoot the trailer, and two more Grundy County natives got involved at the last minute.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!