CONRAD- When Laura Wanken got laid off from a job 11 years ago, had a knee replacement surgery and had some time to spare, she got in touch with her sister-in-law and started quilting. Over a decade later, her “Quilts of Valor” have brought smiles and hope to veterans across the area.

Wanken, who served from 1970 to 1972 and is a member of both the Conrad American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, decided to sew the quilts based on her own experiences as a former service member.