GRUNDY CENTER- Both Katie Rasmussen and her husband Ryan grew up in this area—she near Conrad, and he in Wellsburg—so moving to Grundy Center a few years ago felt a bit like coming home for them. Now Rasmussen, who has been working as the Youth Programs Director at the Grundy Family YMCA, is taking on another job that will allow her to play an important role in the future of the community: as the executive director of Grundy Center Chamber-Main Street.

