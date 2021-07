REINBECK- After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reinbeck Fourth of July celebration is back this weekend with fun for the whole family and the famous fireworks show on Independence Day.

“We’re very excited. We’ve had a lot of interest and a lot of people who are saying they’re so glad that we can have the celebration, enjoy the time out and enjoy some of the fun things we typically do,” Fourth of July committee member Greg Snider said. “Everybody’s pretty excited and ready for the gathering.”