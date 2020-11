GLADBROOK- For the second year in a row, Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s football season ended with a tough loss to Easton Valley at The Pit, this time by a score of 55-0 in the Round of 16 in the Eight Man playoffs.

Despite the lopsided final score, the previously undefeated Rebels (9-1) were right in the game for most of the first half but struggled to get anything going offensively.