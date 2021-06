HOLLAND- The Colfax Center Presbyterian Church hasn’t just survived throughout its 150-year existence. It’s grown exponentially, and it continues to thrive to this day.

As the church, located just northwest of Holland on K Avenue, prepares to celebrate the milestone anniversary next weekend with a host of activities on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, Pastor Luke Wolfe and some longtime members looked back at its roots while also keeping an eye on the future.