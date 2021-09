REINBECK- While current Grundy County Supervisor Lucas Halverson was stationed overseas with the Army National Guard, he decided that he wanted to do something special to honor local veterans and say thank you. He brought the idea to Grundy County VA Director Janetta Miller-Buck, and they ran with it.

“It kind of grew into this outreach event with her office, and it went from buying donuts and coffee and sitting down with a couple veterans at the golf course or something to what I think will be a very great event to honor veterans rightfully,” Halverson said.