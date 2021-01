GRUNDY CENTER- A pair of burglars stole $800 in cash and three cartons of cigarettes from Scotty’s Saloon in Grundy Center in the early hours of Thursday, December 24, after bar close, according to Police Chief Doug Frost.

No liquor or beer was stolen from the bar. The GCPD is still working to identify the suspects, who are believed to have forced entry through a window, based on security camera footage, and Frost said that while the robbers were wearing gloves, they did not have their faces covered.