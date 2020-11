WELLSBURG- A semi truck pulling a livestock trailer rolled over on T-19 Sunday morning and resulted in 150 head of sheep being destroyed due to the accident.

The driver of the truck, 19-year-old Peter Wiechmann of Hubbard, was not injured, but the damage estimate on his Peterbilt truck was $30,000. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Wiechmann was traveling north at approximately 6:30 a.m. around seven miles north of Wellsburg when a strong westerly wind forced him off the road and into the ditch.