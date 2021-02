WELLSBURG- It didn’t take long for the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office to meet its goal to bring a K-9 unit back to the county. As this issue goes to press, over $28,000 has been raised toward the purchase, training and equipping of a dog.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!