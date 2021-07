CEDAR FALLS- An incident of vandalism on Sunday night has resulted in damage to over 30 headstones at the Fredsville Lutheran Church cemetery between Dike and Cedar Falls in rural Grundy County.

Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager told The Grundy Register on Tuesday that the damages have not been fully assessed yet but will likely amount to thousands of dollars. He added that there was a “juvenile beer party” in the area on

the night of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.