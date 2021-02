HOLLAND- The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a snowmobile that was stolen from a building in Holland in January as no arrests have currently been made in the case.

According to Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager, the vehicle is a Black Polaris with purple stripes, and it was last seen on January 11. The owners reported it stolen on January 14, and anyone with tips is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (319) 824-6933.