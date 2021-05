GRUNDY CENTER- Visitors at Spartan Stadium will likely notice a new addition upon their arrival: a sign full of Grundy Center track and field records as well as state appearances in football. A group of high school students, with the help of construction class instructor Kris Seitz, recently completed the project and learned some valuable lessons along the way.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!