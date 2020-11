GRUNDY CENTER- In 2020, nothing is set in stone, and any plans can be derailed by a new development, a new state or federal directive or a new surge.

With that in mind, Grundy Center Chamber-Main Street Director Natalie Kracht has been forced to make several last minute changes to the annual Main Street Mingle event scheduled for Friday, including canceling the Movement Dancers performance, the trolley rides and the Jingle Jog, but the show will go on—in a scaled down format, with masks and social distancing required.