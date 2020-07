GRUNDY CENTER- An abbreviated 2020 season came to an end for the Grundy Center baseball team on Monday night as the Spartans dropped a tough playoff opener to Iowa Valley, falling 6-3 on their home field.

“We’ve got to get runs early. If you look at us statistically—and I’m not a big stat guy or a big numbers guy—when we score in the first two or three innings, we get the confidence and then we win,” Grundy Center Coach Pat Brown Jr. said. “But we don’t have a powerful enough offense to wait until the fifth, sixth and seventh inning to get it done.”