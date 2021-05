GRUNDY CENTER- In a letter addressed to Grundy County Attorney Erika Allen and dated April 26, Iowa Special Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Brown wrote that the police use of force against suspect Michael Lang during an April 9 standoff that left State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith dead was “entirely legally justified.”

