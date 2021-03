GRUNDY CENTER- After wrapping up an almost 24-year tenure that included an ever-evolving list of duties, Grundy County Custodian Mark Jungling, who submitted his letter of resignation during Monday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, will move on to his next adventure at the end of the month.

