GRUNDY CENTER- At last week’s meeting, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors engaged in a discussion on whether or not to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” The push, spearheaded by Lucas Halverson of District One, did not move forward as no motion was made, and the other supervisors expressed sentiments on why they didn’t see it as beneficial or necessary at the present time.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!