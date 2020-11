GRUNDY CENTER- In response to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Grundy County, the board of supervisors resumed discussions on mitigation measures at the courthouse but ultimately agreed to continue on its current course.

Supervisor Heidi Nederhoff, who communicated via teleconferencing, told the board that she had solicited input from employees as a result of the rising numbers, and they overwhelmingly favored keeping the courthouse opening but were willing to wear masks “as much as possible” and ask that visitors wear masks.