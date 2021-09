GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County Board of Supervisors approved easement agreements with local landowners for a pair of bridge projects and honored Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager for 25 years of service to the county during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

According to County Engineer Gary Mauer, at the current easement rate of $11,218 an acre, the county will pay $448.72 each for two easements on the Bridge G11 replacement project northeast of Grundy Center: the first for Gary Henze and the second for Darrel Flater, Mardean Van Deest and Delmar Flater.