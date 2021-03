GRUNDY CENTER- During a regularly scheduled meeting that was delayed by an hour due to inclement weather on Monday morning, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a new camera system for county buildings at a total cost of just over $20,000.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!