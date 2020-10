GRUNDY CENTER- During a brief meeting on Monday morning at the engineer’s office, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request for a countywide burn ban, which is sent on to the state fire marshal for final confirmation.

Supervisor Jim Ross noted that several neighboring counties have enacted similar bans and urged his own board to do the same.

“I’d rather do this than be confronted by a fire department. It’s pretty widespread that this is what we need to be doing,” he said.