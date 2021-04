GRUNDY CENTER- During its regular meeting on Monday morning, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to begin the process of creating an urban renewal area to accommodate the upcoming Wolf Creek Grain Handling project on Highway 14, also known as Snittjer South.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!