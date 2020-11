GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County Board of Supervisors approved an easement for the Reinbeck Municipal Telecommunications Utility and discussed early and absentee voting along with other election related matters during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

After a brief public hearing, the board moved forward with the easement unanimously, and they later approved two easements on a box culvert project for Evans Farms ($910) and Robert Dufel ($980) just east of Pioneer Road.