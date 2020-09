GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County board of supervisors approved a canvass from last Tuesday’s Grundy Center city election on the proposed hotel-motel tax during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

The vote to impose the seven percent tax passed by a margin of 42 votes in favor and 10 against. The board voted 4-0 to approve the canvass, but Chairwoman Barb Smith—the former owner of the Americinn Hotel who has opposed previous ballot referendums to impose the tax—expressed skepticism about the move.