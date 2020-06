GRUNDY CENTER- After discussing the potential of hiring a part-time county custodial staff member to work alongside Mark Jungling, the board of supervisors officially approved the hiring of Grace Maitland during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

Jungling explained that Maitland could work five to six hours a week on an ongoing basis and more in the event that he’s gone on vacation or sick leave.

“As long as we have a set schedule and know the expectations, we can make it work,” he said.