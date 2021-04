GRUNDY CENTER- During Monday morning’s regular meeting, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors gave Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager the green light to purchase a new patrol vehicle after losing one in the April 9 Grundy Center standoff that left Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith dead.

Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager reported that the vehicle had been hit with a 12-gauge shotgun slug, and an insurance representative believed that it would be considered a total loss. Dolleslager added that the office is already low on patrol vehicles as deputies have been sharing them.