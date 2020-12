GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County Board of Supervisors approved a low bid for grading on the Grundy Road project from Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

A total of six bids were submitted on the multi-million dollar project, which is a joint venture with Black Hawk County, but one bid from JB Holland Construction Inc. was deemed incomplete. PCI’s bid came in at $3,417,481.18, well below the engineer’s estimate of $3,788,831.88, and over $300,000 below the next lowest bid from Iowa Earth Works of Huxley.