GRUNDY CENTER- After recessing once, reconvening and then coming together again in the afternoon, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors officially completed the process of selling $4.23 million in bonds to be put toward the Grundy Road paving project on Monday.

The low bid on the bonds came from Bankers’ Bank of Madison, Wisconsin, at an interest rate of 1.059041 percent, with a total interest payment of $261,861.81. A total of six other bids were received.