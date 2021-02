GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a rezone request that will allow Snittjer Grain to move forward with a massive new project in western Grundy County on Highway 14 during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

Snittjer General Manager JR Kennedy and Jim Ross, who is selling the land to the company for the new elevator, attended the public hearing to speak in favor of the proposal, and there were no written or verbal comments against it.