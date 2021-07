GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County Board of Supervisors engaged in a long discussion with Brian Schoon of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) about recodifying its zoning and development ordinances during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

The conversation did not lead to any official board action, but it gave the supervisors and three county residents—Ted Junker, Bruce Hayes and Brian Benning—who were interested in the process due to the wind farm issue an opportunity to ask questions and receive clarifications.