GRUNDY CENTER- As Grundy County has endured a historically difficult year for its gravel roads, County Engineer Gary Mauer suggested that it may be time to hire an additional blade operator during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

In 2006, the county went from six operators down to five in the spring and summer and 12 operators to 11 in the winter, in what was supposed to be a trial run. Mauer estimated that with all of the benefits added in on top of base salary, a full-time operator would cost the county between $80,000 and $85,000 annually.