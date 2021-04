GRUNDY CENTER- The debate over a proposed wind farm in northeastern Grundy County and southeastern Butler County is already heating up as representatives of Invenergy approach landowners about easements. For the second week in a row, a concerned property owner addressed the Board of Supervisors to voice opposition to the project during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

Bruce Hayes, who lives in Dike and owns land in the surrounding rural area, told the board that representatives of the company had spoken to him and provided a 19-page contract.