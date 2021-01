GRUNDY CENTER- Butler-Grundy Development Alliance Executive Director Jeff Kolb and Snittjer Grain General Manager JR Kennedy spoke to the board of supervisors about the company’s proposed Snittjer South location and potential tax incentives during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!