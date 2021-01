GRUNDY CENTER- Monday morning’s Grundy County supervisors meeting ran well over two hours as the board heard more budget and grant requests and approved a joint plan for resurfacing county highway S75 along the Grundy-Hardin line.

According to county engineer Gary Mauer, cracking up the road and installing a concrete overlay will cost approximately $1 million for three miles running south to the Marshall County line, and the two counties would split the cost evenly. A motion to move forward with the plan carried unanimously.