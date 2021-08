GRUNDY CENTER- Several representatives of the Grundy County Memorial Hospital attended Monday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting to lay out the details of an addition and renovation project that is expected to cost just shy of $38 million primarily financed through a USDA loan.

